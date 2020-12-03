A pug in a manger and three wise whippets is not exactly the standard version of the Christmas Story.

But Rev Rory Castle Jones of Gellionnen Chapel near Pontardawe decided to turn it into a Dog's Tail to spread some mutt-needed festive joy.

"We wanted to just make people smile, see and hear the Christmas Story again," he said.

"But in a way they probably hadn't heard it before."

One casting decision was "an easy one", he added, with a cute puppy being cast as the Baby Jesus.