A potato farmer is working to reduce its carbon emissions
Farmer Walter Simon is a potato grower from Pembrokeshire and is helping to reduce carbon emissions.
He said farmers want to make a difference and recognise they need to change.
Simon is taking advice from experts about what he can do and are looking at what he is doing.
Carbon offsetting is a way of mitigating carbon emissions at the source and has become a go-to for a lot of companies.
Food accounts for over a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions.