First Minister Mark Drakeford has asked those travelling to England to see in the new year to weigh up the consequences of their plans.

"Think consciously and carefully," he advised, adding that he was not asking people to stay in Wales, where nightclubs are closed and pubs and restaurants are operating under restrictions.

"If you are travelling, make sure you have taken a lateral flow test before you go and think about the people you will be mixing with when you return."