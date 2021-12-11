A woman who tested positive for Covid shortly after her 22nd birthday spent five days in an induced coma after falling ill.

Ffion Barnett, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf who was not vaccinated at the time, contracted the virus last August.

"I wouldn't want to go through that again," she said.

She then had to learn how to walk again, and also lost her hair.

She has since been vaccinated and said she wanted young people to understand how hard they can be hit by Covid, but added people "should consider both sides of the argument and make that best choice that's personal to them".