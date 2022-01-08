The UK's busiest mountain rescue team had more callouts than ever in 2021, amid a surge in tourism in the area.

Llanberis mountain rescue, which helps those in need in the mountains surrounding Snowdon, Gywnedd, had more than 250 call-outs.

Barry Davies, of Llanberis Mountain Rescue, said: "Don't go if you're not prepared, don't go if you're not experienced and don't go if you don't know what you're doing."

