Shoppers have said their town needs more to tempt people away from online retailers, following the release of new figures showing a drop in customers.

Visitors to shops in Wales were down 20% in December compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Welsh Retail Consortium.

In Bangor, Gwynedd, people said business was “definitely” down and Christmas “wasn’t what it used to be”.

“We need more in this town, we’ve got empty shops,” one woman said.