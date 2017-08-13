A woman whose son drowned while trying to cool off on a hot day is trying to prevent the same thing happening to others.

Mark Allen, from Ruthin, Denbighshire, jumped into Gorton Reservoir near Debdale Park in Manchester on 2 June 2018 and immediately got into difficulty.

His mother, Leeane Bartley, said: “At the time of his accident and death there was absolutely zero rescue equipment in place."

Ms Bartley believes if there was rescue equipment there and his friends were able to get him out of the water, there was a strong chance he would still be alive.

She is campaigning to help lower the risk of accidental drowning in lakes and reservoirs and is fighting for emergency throwlines to be installed next to every lake in the UK.