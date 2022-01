An 11-year-old girl who has waited years to donate her afro hair to charity will finally get her wish granted.

Poppy Lee-Burrowes had hoped to give away her hair to make wigs when she was five.

But at the time the Little Princess Trust said it could not make wigs from afro hair.

Poppy, from Rhondda Cynon Taf, said she was excited the cut will be happening in a few weeks.