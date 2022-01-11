Boris Johnson criticised over Downing St drinks by Welsh minister
A Downing Street drinks event where 100 people were invited "defies belief", a senior Welsh minister has said.
Labour's Eluned Morgan accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of failing to answer "very simple questions".
The health minister's comments came after witnesses told the BBC Mr Johnson and his wife were among those who attended.
A UK government minister it was "important" to allow a probe to take place before coming to conclusions.