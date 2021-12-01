A 13-year-old boy who was fighting for his life in intensive care with Covid has issued a plea for everyone to get tested.

Seth, who is more vulnerable to the effects of the virus because he has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, has since made a miraculous recovery.

And he has a very important message: "If you have Covid, get tested. If you think you have it, get tested, OK?"

His second was debunking the misconception that children cannot catch Covid.

"Children can get Covid... they definitely can because I've had it," he said, adding: "I don't want anyone to get as ill as I was."