BBC News

Jacob Rees-Mogg fails to name Andrew RT Davies

Senior UK government figure Jacob Rees-Mogg was quizzed in the Commons as to who the leader of the Welsh Conservatives was.

It came after the Mr Mogg had called the Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross a “lightweight” in an interview.

Labour MP for Cardiff West, Kevin Brennan, asked what the House of Commons leader meant when he called him a light weight adding: “Does he think the leader of the Welsh Conservatives is a lightweight figure, and can he name him?”

“My honourable friend, the Secretary of State for Wales is called Simon Hart,” Mr Mogg said in reply.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Wales