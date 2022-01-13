Senior UK government figure Jacob Rees-Mogg was quizzed in the Commons as to who the leader of the Welsh Conservatives was.

It came after the Mr Mogg had called the Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross a “lightweight” in an interview.

Labour MP for Cardiff West, Kevin Brennan, asked what the House of Commons leader meant when he called him a light weight adding: “Does he think the leader of the Welsh Conservatives is a lightweight figure, and can he name him?”

“My honourable friend, the Secretary of State for Wales is called Simon Hart,” Mr Mogg said in reply.