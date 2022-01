Wales' chief medical officer has said lowering self-isolation time for people with Covid is a decision that must be made "cautiously".

"It's a trade-off, clearly, so the earlier you release people from isolation the more risk there is they'll pass it on," said Dr Sir Frank Atherton.

He added that the policy in wales had generally "been on the more cautious end of the spectrum", and the Welsh public has "by and large appreciated that".