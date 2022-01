A woman has said it's been "really, really hard" being unable to contact her parents in Tonga following a volcanic eruption.

Siniva Filise, from Barry, said: "I'm worried now do they have food? Or clean water to drink?

"I'm assuming they're at home but no, I still haven't heard anything or been able to speak to them.

"And I'm sure the same case goes to thousands of Tongans around the world."