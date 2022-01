Hundreds of people have gathered at a vigil for Ashling Murphy, who was killed while out running in Ireland.

The body of the 23-year-old primary school teacher's body was found last Wednesday, in County Offaly.

"She was a young woman with lots to live for and she was cruelly taken away," said one woman at the Cardiff vigil.

"It's been happening forever, and we need it to finally just stop. We need to feel safe in spaces," said another.