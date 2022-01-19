A 13-year-old schoolboy managed to steer a car on to the hard shoulder of the M4 after his mother fainted behind the wheel.

Hari, from near Cardigan in Ceredigion, grabbed the wheel after Catrin fell ill near junction 47.

Hari and his friend Dylan were being driven home from Swansea City's football academy and the pair worked together to bring the car to a safe stop.

Hari's mother was taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea and has since recovered.