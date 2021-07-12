The UK government is "simply not functioning", according to Wales' first minster.

Mark Drakeford said it was "overwhelmed by the headlines" about alleged Downing Street parties during lockdown.

At the Welsh government coronavirus briefing, he said this made it incapable of carrying out the ordinary business of government.

Pointing blame at Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mr Drakeford said he was "sacked from two jobs for not telling the truth", adding: "His history is catching up with him."