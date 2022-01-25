'I've got a four-hour trip to take a driving test'

Learner drivers are struggling to get tests because of a backlog caused by Covid rules and lockdowns.

Aerona Rowlands, from Morfa Nefyn, Gwynedd, would have had to wait 10 months to get one at the nearest test centre in Pwllheli.

Instead the 17-year-old decided to make a four-hour round trip to Aberystwyth where she will be examined on unfamiliar roads.

“I feel really stressed and nervous about my test now,” Ms Rowlands said.

