South Wales Police have apologised for their response to the Mayhill riots in May 2021.

Windows were smashed and cars were burnt out in the Mayhill area of Swansea after a vigil to a young man who had died turned violent.

An independent review has criticised police over their handling of the riot, and has said residents were left "unprotected".

"We should have prioritised that request for resources, and that's part of the apology," said Assistant Chief Constable Mark Travis.

"We are apologising for the fact that we didn't use those resources in the right way, and at the right time," he added.