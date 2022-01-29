Woman's carrier bag collection reaches 10,000 - so far

From paper Woolworths bags to Aldi bags for life, for almost 50 years Angela Clarke has been collecting carrier bags.

Angela's collection of 10,000 bags, which includes one from the Jubilee in 1977, is a "snapshot of time".

"I do get bags arrive at my property here to 'Angela Clarke, Bag Lady, Aberdare'," she said.

