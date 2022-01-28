A health board made "gross failures" when caring for a teenager with depression who killed herself during a fire alarm at a hospital.

Manon Jones died in March 2018 while she was being treated at the Ty Llidiard unit at Bridgend's Princess of Wales Hospital.

The coroner has issued the hospital and Cwm Taf Health Board with a Prevention of Future Deaths Report.

If you, or someone you know, has been affected by mental health issues or self-harm, please contact BBC Actionline for help and advice.