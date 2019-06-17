A 36-year-old man spent £25,000 on tests and failed treatments before finally being diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Steven Williams, of Maesteg, Bridgend, was healthy and active when he was hit by extreme anxiety and left bed-ridden and shaking for 18 hours a day.

But despite seeking help from his GP and private healthcare, he struggled to get answers.

He said the battle to get a diagnosis for the disease, which can be very difficult to identify, had "totally devastated" his life.

Video by Gwyndaf Hughes