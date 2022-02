A 36-year-old man spent £25,000 on tests and failed treatments before finally being diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Steven Williams, of Maesteg, Bridgend, was healthy and active when he was hit by extreme anxiety and left bed-ridden and shaking for 18 hours a day.

