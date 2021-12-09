A trial to extend the school day in Wales has started, the Welsh government has said.

Education Minister Jeremy Miles said 13 primary and secondary schools and one college would take part in a pilot scheme - adding an extra five hours a week for groups of pupils.

Josh, a pupil at Abertillery Comprehensive in Blaenau Gwent, said: "I think I'll cope quite well. I might just have to go to bed a bit earlier."

A total of 1,800 children will have a longer day for 10 weeks and take part in sessions such as art, music and sport, as well as academic lessons.

But trade union NAHT Cymru said it had not been provided with any evidence to support extending the school day and raised concerns about the potential extra workload on staff.