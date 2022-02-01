BBC News

Pontnewynydd: CCTV shows car crashing into people outside pub

A 30-year-old man has been arrested by police after a woman was injured when a car crashed into a group of people outside a pub.

She has since been discharged from hospital following the incident at the Royal Oak pub in George Street, Pontnewynydd, Torfaen, on Saturday at about 01:05 GMT.

CCTV footage of the incident has been released by the pub's management.

Gwent Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while over the legal limit of alcohol, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been released pending further inquiries.

Wales