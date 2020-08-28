A woman's Land Rover was destroyed and her house damaged after the vehicle caught fire while on the driveway at her home.

Lauren Griffiths filmed her car ablaze outside her house after it caught fire on 21 January.

She said she was "really angry" Land Rover had not accepted any liability and wanted an explanation as to why her car caught fire.

Land Rover said it sympathised with her situation, adding that the cause of the fire had yet to be determined.