Two students who studied abroad as part of the Erasmus scheme have said they gained confidence and benefits in their personal and professional lives.

It comes as the Welsh government launches a new scheme, called Taith, aimed at replacing the Erasmus exchange scheme, which the UK left after Brexit.

Elin Griffiths, 22, studied in France and Spain as part of the scheme, while lecturer Brandon Jones, who completed a two-week work placement in Germany while at college, said he would encourage his students to go abroad.

Taith aims to allow 15,000 students from Wales to study abroad by 2026, with another 10,000 coming to Wales.