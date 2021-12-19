A deaf rescue dog is learning canine sign language before he heads to a new home.

Rocco found himself in care for a second time in just a few years after one of his new loving owners died and the other had health issues.

When RPSCA staff found the Staffordshire bull terrier had lost his hearing from an infection, they were "incredibly sad" and set about teaching him a new way to understand commands.

So far, he's learning the signs for "good boy", "go for a walk" and "go wee".

Sally Humphries, of Llys Nini Animal Centre, Swansea, said: "Most dogs are more in tune with our body language than our constant chitter chatter so it's not that tricky for a deaf dog to learn."

Video by Michael Burgess