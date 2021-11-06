One woman has said that wild swimming helps alleviate the "fog" of her long Covid symptoms.

Sian Griffiths caught Covid in May 2020, and is one of the estimated 60,000 people living in Wales with long Covid.

She has had to quit her full time job as a physiotherapist, and struggles with everyday takes, but said outdoor swimming helps her think more clearly.

"My aim is to get back to work, because that's what I want to do in the long term... just lead a normal life," she said.