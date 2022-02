A total of 72% of UK working mums worked fewer hours and lost earnings during the first lockdown, according to charity Chwarae Teg.

Painter and decorator Chanelle Taylor, from Caerphilly, was working six days a week but cut this to two to look after her seven-year-old daughter.

Her husband, an essential worker, continued working full time in Liverpool.

“It was pretty stressful,” Ms Taylor said. “I felt like I wasn’t doing enough.”