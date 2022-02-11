Wales remaining Covid laws - including on face coverings and self-isolation - could be scrapped by the end of March.

Falling case rates mean remaining restriction rules can soon be eased - with domestic Covid pass rules axed from 18 February, the Welsh government has said.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said self-isolation rules could change from being legally enforceable to guidance.

But the law will remain for now - despite UK government proposals to ease the restriction in England this month.

Mr Gething said the latest moves provided a pathway to seeing Covid "properly in the rear view mirror".