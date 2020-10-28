A woman from Cardiff has said gambling "completely took over" her life as a charity reported a huge increase in women seeking treatment for addiction.

Mum-of-four Lisa said she would start gambling on online casinos from when she woke up at 06:30 and would continue while her children were eating breakfast and on the school run.

She said: "The only time I wasn't gambling was when I was sleeping."

Gambling addiction charity Gordon Moody reported a 132% increase in the number of women seeking treatment and applications for treatment from Welsh women were double the number from the year before.

The UK government is considering reform in its Gambling Act Review