Doctors have revealed how "really awful" their working conditions have become during the pandemic.

Evidence on Welsh NHS winter pressures has been heard by the Senedd's health committee.

Two doctors have kept video diaries of their experiences.

Consultant geriatrician Dr Nicky Leopold said: "As a consultant the really hard part is that this wasn't the kind of care that I signed up to deliver when I decided to become a doctor."

Dr Stephen Kelly, a consultant in respiratory and general medicine, said: "We're just overwhelmed with patient numbers... it's just awful, really awful."