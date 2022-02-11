The devolved nations were "ambushed" by the UK government's announcement on ending England's rules early, according to the Welsh government.

Wales' Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said the Welsh government always wanted to work with the UK’s other governments.

He said that made Covid rules easier for the public to understand.

However Mr Gething said: "The prime minister didn't speak to the first minister before going into the preamble for prime minister's questions and announcing a move that took many people by surprise".