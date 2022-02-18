The humble sheepdog has been an integral part of British farm life for centuries but never before have they commanded so much respect - or riches.

The last two years has seen numerous unprecedented prices recorded for specially bred and trained dogs at agricultural marts.

Many of the top dogs are now coming from Wales, including a border collie called Kim from Ceredigion, which sold for a world-record £27,000 in February.

