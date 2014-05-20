Hundreds of birds were seen falling from the sky onto a road and into hedges.

Believed to be starlings, mystery surrounds the circumstances that caused their deaths in Pembrokeshire.

Some were said to be "squawking and making noises" when they were found.

The RSPB said they may have been disturbed and disorientated while roosting making them collide and fall from the sky.

One resident said it "was like something from a horror film".

Warning: This video contains images some may find upsetting