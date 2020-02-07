Covid lockdowns made things "100 times worse" for victims of domestic abuse, the daughter of a woman who was murdered by her partner has said.

Stacey Harris's mother, Helen Bannister, was killed by Jonathan Campbell while he was on licence from prison in December 2020.

Ms Harris said a lack of walk-in services because of the pandemic made things more difficult for women who were being abused by their partners.

She added: "Whatever comes for me, I know it's not going to hurt as much as this hurt."