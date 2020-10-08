A man whose mother died after receiving end-of-life care in a hospice last year has said a lack of funding for services "makes your blood boil".

Harpist Dylan Cernyw's mother Beryl Roberts was cared for at St David's Hospice in Llandudno, which she raised money for throughout her life and 40-year career with the NHS.

The hospice receives 15% of its funding from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, which is accused of lacking respect.

The health board apologised for delays and said it had contacted the hospice about funding.