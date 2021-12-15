Rising bills are making people's homes somewhere to "endure and try to survive" rather than a place of comfort, according to a charity.

Ben Saltmarsh from National Energy Action called for emergency relief for people who know "exactly what it means to be constantly cold".

One of those people is Colin Ridgway, from Caia Park in Wrexham. He said he has been wearing two pairs of socks, tracksuit bottoms and two dressing gowns to stay warm this winter.

Mr Ridgway added he feared the situation would get worse over the coming year as inflation continues to rise.