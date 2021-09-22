Marie Morgan has been waiting for a hip replacement for almost four years.

Sandra fears her 30-year-old daughter, who is from Carmarthenshire and has several lifelong brain conditions, will not be able to endure the "agony" for much longer.

"Seeing her in so much pain is killing me," she said.

Swansea Bay Health Board said it understands how distressing it is for those who have had long waits and hopes to tackle the backlog by increasing capacity at one of its hospitals.

But Marie is not alone, with 53,489 people in Wales waiting at least nine months for orthopaedic or trauma treatment.

The Welsh government said it is spending £250m this year on NHS recovery after the pandemic.