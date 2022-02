As Storm Dudley hit Wales there were power cuts, trees were felled and a trampoline was blown on to railway tracks.

Now people are being warned to stay indoors on Friday as Storm Eunice threatens to batter parts of the country with winds of up to 100mph (160 km/h) between 03:00 and 21:00 GMT on Friday.

BBC weather presenter Sabrina Lee said Friday was "not a day to venture out".