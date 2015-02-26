A family of excited Star Wars fans have turned up at a new exhibition on the construction of the Millennium Falcon months before it opens.

A life-size prop of the spaceship was built in Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, in 1979 for the Empire Strikes Back, which was filmed in Elstree.

And news of a permanent exhibition there, due to open in April, pushed some fans to make the jump to hyperspace prematurely.

Mark Williams, who works for the Pembroke Dock Trust, said one family had "jumped the gun a little bit" amid a flurry of calls, emails and social media posts from fans.

Video by Gwyndaf Hughes.