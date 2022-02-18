Hundreds of homes are without power after Storm Eunice hit the Welsh coastline.

There is a risk to life as the Met Office red weather warning begins, with gusts in excess of 90mph (145km/h) forecast.

The rare red warning - the most severe - covers parts of south Wales.

A less severe amber warning came into force across the country from 03:00 and will remain in place until 21:00.

Power cuts have left about many properties without power, including near St Clears and Llanelli in Carmarthenshire, and near Lampeter, Ceredigion.