Welsh boss says to get used to seeing women of colour in power
Women of colour have spoken about the challenges they face in business.
Graphic designer Melin Edomwonyi, from Cardiff, runs a business making and selling T-shirts.
The 38-year-old, of Turkish and Nigerian heritage, has worked in the creative industries for more than 15 years.
She said: “I want black and ethnic minority people, young people, to see what I didn’t see when I was growing up.
“Also for everyone to get used to seeing women of colour in power.”