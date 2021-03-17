Businesses in Wales have revealed the problems they say they are facing because of Brexit.

Hiut Denim, in Cardigan, Ceredigion, said its sales had dropped 36% since Brexit.

The firm’s Dave Hieatt said: “It’s a little bit harder, definitely.”

At Pero Foods, in Betws-y-Coed, Conwy county, Jonathan Rees said about £750,000 had been lost from EU and Republic of Ireland customers.

But Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said evidence Brexit had caused loss of trade was “few and far between.”