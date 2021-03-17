Welsh companies say Brexit has created problems
Businesses in Wales have revealed the problems they say they are facing because of Brexit.
Hiut Denim, in Cardigan, Ceredigion, said its sales had dropped 36% since Brexit.
The firm’s Dave Hieatt said: “It’s a little bit harder, definitely.”
At Pero Foods, in Betws-y-Coed, Conwy county, Jonathan Rees said about £750,000 had been lost from EU and Republic of Ireland customers.
But Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said evidence Brexit had caused loss of trade was “few and far between.”