Politician Mick Antoniw has spoken of his fears for his family in Ukraine following its invasion by Russia.

The Senedd member admitted he was finding it difficult to stay “emotionally solid” as the situation continues to unfold.

Mr Antoniw has family in both the west and the east of the nation.

He said: “I don’t know if I will see some of these people again.”

The Welsh Labour member is calling for Wales to be ready to support refugees.