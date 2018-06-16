The symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) became so difficult for one woman, she did not want to live.

Angharad Medi Lewis from Carmarthenshire said "embarrassing" heavy periods and excess facial hair made her not want to leave home.

Neuroendocrinology expert Prof Aled Rees said the impact PCOS has on mental health was under-recognised.

The Welsh government said women's wellbeing was a priority and it would publish plans on how to support women.