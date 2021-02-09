A TikTok star and medical student who has been documenting her cancer journey online has been given the all-clear after almost a year of treatment.

Eleri Reece-Jones, 21, from Rhuallt in Denbighshire, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in January 2021 and broke the news on the app, sharing her highs and lows ever since.

Although she still needed some difficult treatments, she planned to continue to share them and said helping others who were struggling "makes it worth it".

"I think it makes other people feel like they've got someone else they can relate to, going through it," she said.

Video by Michael Burgess