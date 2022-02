A driver was filmed drinking at the wheel before killing his friend in a fatal crash.

Meirion Emerson Roberts, 26, from Ammanford, was found guilty at Swansea Crown Court of causing the death of a friend by driving dangerously.

Lewis Morgan, 20, was killed after the car hit a telegraph pole after leaving the road in the village of Blaenau on 4 December 2020.

The video has been released with the permission of Mr Morgan’s family.