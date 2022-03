Wales' athletes will wear outfits created by top fashion designer Julien MacDonald at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

He is taking inspiration from the traditional symbols of Wales which he loved growing up in Merthyr Tydfil.

MacDonald is known around the world for dressing stars including J-Lo, Beyoncé and Shirley Bassey.

The Games are being held in Birmingham, starting in July, and the outfit will be revealed closer to the time.