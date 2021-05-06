Prince William: 'Don't judge my cooking, it's not Bake Off'
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been marking St David's Day in Wales by baking Welsh cakes with a youth club.
The royal couple received a warm welcome from crowds of people during visits to Abergavenny and Blaenavon.
But the prince's baking efforts might not have been as well-received.
"Don't judge my cooking. It's not Bake Off," said the prince as he struggled in the kitchen at Blaenavon Hwb in Torfaen county.
The pair also visited a market and a farm which produces milk from goats used by local cheese makers.